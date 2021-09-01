Video footage captured a young elk being chased down by not one, but two wild apex predators in the Canadian Rockies.
WARNING (violence/language): The embedded video shows an intense chase between three wild animals. It also includes explicit language. Viewer discretion is advised.
The video first starts off with an elk calf screaming out in distress and escaping into a mountain river after being attacked by a wolf. Hearing the distinct cries alongside the river, a nearby grizzly charges into the water after the elk.
The nearly 2.5-minute chase took place several years ago at Lake Louise in Banff National Park.
The video, posted on YouTube by user Ilya K, has already been watched more than a million times. It cuts off with the elk swimming away and gaining some pretty good distance from the grizzly bear. However, according to the user, the elk ends up on shore with the wolf waiting on the train tracks. The grizzly bear eventually catches up as well.
While it's unclear exactly who wins, the odds certainly are not in favor of the baby elk.
