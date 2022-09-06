Despite being filmed over a year ago, there's an animal encounter video that was shot in Colorado that's going viral – for good reason. It captures ignorance in action, as adults allow a young child to get close to a wild animal, ultimately resulting in the child getting bitten. While this puts the child at risk, it also puts the animal at risk in a big way.
Watch below as people crowd an elk at Rocky Mountain National Park, leading to a moment where a young child tries to give a handful of grass to the animal. The animal then bites the boy's hand.
While this interaction appears to have been relatively harmless and all fingers seem to be intact, it just as easily could have ended with the elk putting a sharp hoof through the boy's chest.
When exploring Colorado's wild spaces, it's important to keep your distance from wildlife and to avoid interfering with their natural behavior. Feeding wild animals can be particularly problematic, as this encourages more animal-human interactions to take place, with animals learning that humans can be a means of getting food. Any time a wild animal is interacting with a human, it opens the door for a negative interaction to take place, which can lead to the animal being put down.
Generally, a distance of 75 feet is the recommendation, though this may be further when a predator is involved. If an animal is on a walking path and the path is the only means of responsibly getting to where you're headed, wait at a safe distance and allow the animal to pass.
