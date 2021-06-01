"Don't be that guy," tweeted KKTV reporter Spencer Wilson, accompanied with a video of drivers appearing to block a highway during a hailstorm in Colorado, presumably in attempt to protect their own vehicles under the cover of an overpass.
The video was published on May 30, showing traffic coming to a standstill on three southbound lanes of I-25. As small hail falls from the sky – appearing to be no larger than pea-size – stopped vehicles are pelted while they wait for those blocking the road from the protection of the overpass to move. Northbound traffic can be seen moving in the other direction while open road can be seen ahead of southbound travelers.
DON’T BE THAT GUY:— Spencer Wilson (@Spencer_WNews) May 30, 2021
I-25 South blocked by a blockade of buttholes who decided hiding under the overpass in a hail storm was a smart thing to do.
This is not how you Colorado. pic.twitter.com/03WJ4Qq2J8
It goes without saying that this behavior is completely unacceptable by social terms. Not only is blocking a highway against the law in Colorado, it's also a real jerk move.
Instead of blocking the road when the hail starts falling, plan ahead and try not to get caught in one of Colorado's notorious afternoon storms by being aware of the forecast. If you must travel when a storm is rolling through and are also concerned about your own vehicle, consider another mode of transportation or another route.
