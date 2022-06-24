Two Colorado State Patrol (CSP) vehicles were struck by passing cars this week in two separate incidents.
The first accident happened on Wednesday, when a Colorado State Patrol motorcycle and local tow truck were hit on Interstate 25 near mile marker 157. The officer was conducting an accident investigation at the time.
"A southbound 1998 Ford pickup traveled from the left lane, across the middle and right lanes, and onto the shoulder, colliding with both the motorcycle and the tow truck. The motorcycle was thrown across all lanes of traffic into the center median, where it caught fire and was destroyed," read a release from CSP.
Alcohol played a role in this crash and the driver was later arrested for driving under the influence.
The second crash occurred on Thursday morning on Interstate 76 near milepost 111. The officer was pulled over to assist a stranded motorist when the accident happened.
"During the vehicle recovery, Trooper Barco watched as a black Dodge 2500 pickup failed to react to his or the tow truck’s activated emergency lights. Trooper Barco moved himself and the other motorist to the center median to avoid the pending collision when the pickup impacted the passenger side of the patrol car," the release said.
The driver was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
According to the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT), traffic accidents are the leading cause of death for police officers and emergency responders.
In the United States, 65 emergency responders were killed while working on roads in 2021, including a tow truck driver from Colorado.
“Wake up, Colorado,” said Colonel Matthew C. Packard, Chief of the Colorado State Patrol in the release.
“The 'slow down or move over' law is to protect us, so we can protect you, just as Trooper Barco protected the other motorist in need. Please move over and curb any distraction that takes away from your responsibility to be a safe driver!”
According to Colorado's 'Move Over' law, if a driver is unable to move a lane away from emergency responders on the side of the road, they must slow to 25 miles per hour in speed zones below 45 miles per hour or 20 miles per hour slower than marked speeds in roadways where the speed limit is higher than 45 miles per hour.
