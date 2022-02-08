A 25-pound golden doodle is lucky to be alive in Boulder, Colorado after escaping a mountain lion attack with the help of an attentive owner.
Shocking video published by KDVR and captured on Erin Needham's Ring video camera shows Needham spring into action as her small dog retreats to her backdoor with a mountain lion in hot pursuit. Needham charges at the cat while screaming loudly. It's unclear where the cat ends up, but the dog appears to be fine.
According to the KDVR report, Colorado Parks and Wildlife stated that this is the third mountain lion attack in the same Boulder neighborhood within a month, two of which have been fatal.
Several mountain lion sightings in the Boulder area have been reported in recent months, including when a pair of mountain lions were spotted strolling through a residential area, as well as when a mountain lion was spotted lounging on a fence along a road in broad daylight.
While mountain lion sightings aren't common, and attacks even more rare, it's important to know how to be safe and how to keep pets safe while living in mountain lion country along Colorado's urban-wildland interface.
It's very unlikely that a mountain lion will attack an adult human, but very possible that it will attack an unattended pet or child. This makes it important to closely monitor small children and animals when they're outside in mountain lion territory. Removing brush and other potential hiding spots from the yard can also be helpful.
Read more about mountain lions in Colorado from Colorado Parks and Wildlife here.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.