A 25-pound golden doodle is lucky to be alive in Boulder, Colorado after escaping a mountain lion attack with the help of an attentive owner.

Shocking video published by KDVR and captured on Erin Needham's Ring video camera shows Needham spring into action as her small dog retreats to her backdoor with a mountain lion in hot pursuit. Needham charges at the cat while screaming loudly. It's unclear where the cat ends up, but the dog appears to be fine.

According to the KDVR report, Colorado Parks and Wildlife stated that this is the third mountain lion attack in the same Boulder neighborhood within a month, two of which have been fatal.

Several mountain lion sightings in the Boulder area have been reported in recent months, including when a pair of mountain lions were spotted strolling through a residential area, as well as when a mountain lion was spotted lounging on a fence along a road in broad daylight.

While mountain lion sightings aren't common, and attacks even more rare, it's important to know how to be safe and how to keep pets safe while living in mountain lion country along Colorado's urban-wildland interface.

It's very unlikely that a mountain lion will attack an adult human, but very possible that it will attack an unattended pet or child. This makes it important to closely monitor small children and animals when they're outside in mountain lion territory. Removing brush and other potential hiding spots from the yard can also be helpful.

Read more about mountain lions in Colorado from Colorado Parks and Wildlife here.

Director of Content and Operations

Spencer McKee is OutThere Colorado's Director of Content and Operations. In his spare time, Spencer loves to hike, rock climb, and trail run. He's on a mission to summit all 58 of Colorado's fourteeners and has already climbed more than half.

