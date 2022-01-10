A wild video published by Robert White on YouTube captures an intense moment when skiers search for a dog that was buried in a large avalanche on Colorado's Berthoud Pass on December 26.
According to the video's description, the skiers saw a large avalanche in the Nitro Chutes area of the pass. A dog from a different party had been in the terrain at the time and was swept over cliffs by the slide, buried by snow.
After searching for the missing dog for about 20 minutes, the skiers assume the dog is dead and commit to ending their search, also expressing concern of avalanche risk still present in the area.
At that point, one of the skiers spots signs of the dog under the snow while retrieving gear to leave the scene. The skiers start to dig the dog out, with a happy and seemingly uninjured pup soon springing from powder.
Watch the shocking video below. Note: Profanity in this clip may make it offensive to some readers.
A December 26 slide in the Nitro Chutes area of Berthoud Pass was reported by Josh Trujillo on the Colorado Avalanche Information Center website, though little information is available about the incident.
This situation serves as an important reminder to keep dogs on a leash while in the backcountry. While it might be fun to watch a dog play in the snow, this can put the dog and others at great risk in some situations. The same goes for summer when it comes to rockfall risk. Don't let your dog create a dangerous situation for others on the mountain by letting them run freely in dangerous terrain.
Berthoud Pass is a popular spot for backcountry skiers in Colorado, thanks to easy access from a road. This type of skiing is extremely dangerous and should be reserved only for those that know what they're doing and that have proper avalanche safety training. Never assume that because others are skiing in an area, that it is safe to ski.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.