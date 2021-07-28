A dirt biker blasting down on a trail in eastern Oregon nearly collided with mountain lion in a close call.
"Close encounter with a cougar A.K.A a mountain lion in eastern Oregon," the video's caption reads. "This was a CRAZY close call on my dirt bike."
Watch the wild scene unfold below:
As this video goes to show, it's crucial to always be aware of potentially unexpected obstacles and hazards while on the trail. This wild encounter happened in the blink of an eye. Thankfully, the rider was able to dodge the cougar.
Never approach a mountain lion or any wild animal. If you do encounter a mountain lion, do not run away or turn your back to it. Stop and back away slowly. If the mountain lion continues to move in your direction, try to scare it away by throwing rocks or sticks at it without crouching down. If attacked, fight back.
Editor's Note: If you encounter an animal that appears sick, injured, or in need of care, do not attempt to touch or pick it up. Instead, contact your nearest Colorado Parks and Wildlife office for help. For a list of region and area offices, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.