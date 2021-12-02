Colorado Parks and Wildlife took to Twitter to share the story of an animal rescue that was conducted on Wednesday in Colorado Springs.
Officers responded to the scene of a mule deer buck that had been stuck in a concrete culvert for days. According to the department, this is a common occurrence, as deer will get into the culvert, which serves as drainage, and be unable to get out due to the steep walls.
Officer Corey Adler arrived at the scene and worked for about an hour and a half to rescue the buck.
LISTEN as @COParksWildlife Officer Corey Adler describes the predicament facing the large mule deer buck trapped in a miles-long steep-sided concrete culvert in NW #ColoradoSprings on Wednesday morning. Adler ended up working about 90 minutes to rescue the buck. 2/5 pic.twitter.com/W6kmEwNxS7— CPW SE Region (@CPW_SE) December 1, 2021
Adler shot the buck with a tranquilizer dart.
WATCH what happens when the buck is hit with a tranquilizer dart. Often people say: "Just tranquilize the animal and move it?" They don't realize how difficult it is to tranquilize large animals. Often they get a rush of adrenaline and run, complicating the rescue. 3/5 pic.twitter.com/bEgA16J0q3— CPW SE Region (@CPW_SE) December 1, 2021
Once the buck collapsed, Adler used a rope to climb down into the culvert and remove the buck.
The buck was then driven to a local park and released.
Some photos and video of the 90-minute #wildlife #rescue of a mule deer buck. Once it bedded down, @COParksWildlife Officer Corey Adler did his Spiderman impersonation just to reach the buck and pull it out. Then he drove it to a #ColoradoSPrings park and released it. 4/5 pic.twitter.com/dPYBzNx2iH— CPW SE Region (@CPW_SE) December 1, 2021
SEE the revived mule deer buck run off into its new home in a #ColoradoSPrings park as @COParksWildlife Officer Corey Adler explains how he ear-tagged it and reversed the tranquilizer. 5/5 pic.twitter.com/aqouFVjEOo— CPW SE Region (@CPW_SE) December 1, 2021
According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, the department has reached out to the city about the culvert issue. In a tweet, the department proposes a bailout ramp that would allow people and animals to escape.
