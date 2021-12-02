Wildlife Officer Corey Adler climbs into a culvert to save a deer. Image Credit: Colorado Parks and Wildlife (screenshot from included video)

Colorado Parks and Wildlife took to Twitter to share the story of an animal rescue that was conducted on Wednesday in Colorado Springs.

Officers responded to the scene of a mule deer buck that had been stuck in a concrete culvert for days. According to the department, this is a common occurrence, as deer will get into the culvert, which serves as drainage, and be unable to get out due to the steep walls.

Officer Corey Adler arrived at the scene and worked for about an hour and a half to rescue the buck.

Adler shot the buck with a tranquilizer dart.

Once the buck collapsed, Adler used a rope to climb down into the culvert and remove the buck. 

The buck was then driven to a local park and released.

According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, the department has reached out to the city about the culvert issue. In a tweet, the department proposes a bailout ramp that would allow people and animals to escape.

