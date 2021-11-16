A young doe burst through the doors at Our Lady of the Lake Cancer Institute in Baton Rouge, Louisiana on Sunday after presumably being hit by a car.
A video posted by the institute shows the deer frantically run past shocked people, into the hospital and up the escalator.
The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries responded to the scene and were able to remove the deer.
After a medical examination, it was determined that the doe had serious injuries to its sinuses. The doe was euthanized later that day.
