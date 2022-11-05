Around 100 vehicles were involved in a pile-up crash that closed Denver's 6th Avenue near I-25 in both directions on Friday morning. According to a tweet from the Denver Police Department, several people had to be transported to a hospital as a result of the crash.
Footage of the incident was captured by the dashboard camera of a car that was able to stop just before the pile-up, and has since been posted to online by Reddit user NashPerelman.
"If you were involved in this crash and your vehicle was towed from the scene and you still have not located it, call 720-913-2000 and press 2. Please have your license plate number ready," DPD officials said in a tweet.
(1) comment
The world is full of idiots. Hard to believe the hubris, incompetence, inattention, and lack of common sense shown here. What resident of Colorado does not recognize ice, especially black ice on a road in front of them? Are they so dumb they can't look ahead and recognize stopped traffic? Arrrgggh.
