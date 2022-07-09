A group of cyclists were stopped in their tracks when they ran into a six bull elk on a trail at Rocky Mountain National Park. The video was first shared to Facebook by James Mason in June 2020.
Adult bull elk are incredibly powerful animals and can weigh up to 780 pounds.
Despite the species' generally passive behavior, it's important to remember that an altercation with one of Colorado's many elk can have serious consequences. If you find yourself in a similar situation, have patience and allow them to peacefully pass. Never attempt to touch or approach wildlife.
Check out the full video below:
