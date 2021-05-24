One man says he's disappointed after several police motorcycles passed dangerously close by to his bike while he was riding up a 7,329-foot mountain road on Lookout Mountain in Colorado last week.
“I was one foot away from a guardrail with a 1,000 foot drop," stated cyclist Jim Pelkie who spoke with CBS Denver about the recent incident.
Footage from Pelkie's bicycle camera shows several Denver Police Department motorcycles passing by him on Lookout Mountain.
“Every time one of them went by me, I got angrier and angrier. If they had gone from 2-by-2 to single file as they passed me, it would have been plenty of room," said Pelkie.
Colorado law requires motorists to give bicyclists three feet of space when passing on the roadway.
Riding Lookout Mountain is a 4.5-mile bike climb located in Jefferson County. The average gradient is 5.4 percent, with a total elevation gain of 1,273 feet.
Lookout Mountain is located in Jefferson County, just west of downtown Golden. The 7,377-foot peak is a favorite among the local cycling community.
