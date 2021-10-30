The Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) twitter page recently shared an awesome video by Fernando Boza, showing a massive adult mountain lion inspecting a trail camera near Boulder.
The lion is shown passing the camera briefly, before turning around to get a closer look. It gets so close in fact, that viewers can even hear it breathing, and sniffing the equipment.
After a few seconds the lion loses interest, and stalks off silently into the night.
According to CPW, the cat's tail alone is about 32 inches long.
This mountain lion is CURIOUS. Check out its approximately 32-inch long graceful tail & turn your sound up to hear it breathe.
Much of Colorado, including the Front Range, is prime mountain lion country.
📹: Instagram's Ferbozaphoto
If you encounter a mountain lion, do no approach them.
Mountain lions are unlikely to attack humans but you should still be aware and proactive when sharing space with them.
