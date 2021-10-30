Mountain lion File photo. Photo Credit: BLM Nevada (Flickr).

The Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) twitter page recently shared an awesome video by Fernando Boza, showing a massive adult mountain lion inspecting a trail camera near Boulder. 

The lion is shown passing the camera briefly, before turning around to get a closer look. It gets so close in fact, that viewers can even hear it breathing, and sniffing the equipment. 

After a few seconds the lion loses interest, and stalks off silently into the night. 

According to CPW, the cat's tail alone is about 32 inches long. 

If you encounter a mountain lion, do no approach them.

Mountain lions are unlikely to attack humans but you should still be aware and proactive when sharing space with them. 

