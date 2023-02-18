Photo Courtesy: Evergreen Fire Rescue

Photo Courtesy: Evergreen Fire Rescue 

Crews from Evergreen Fire Rescue saved an elk that fell through the ice on a frozen pond near Timbervale Drive in Evergreen on Friday. A video of the rescue was shared by the rescue group on Twitter. 

According to officials, crews were activated after someone who witnessed the elk fall in the pond called emergency services. 

Check out the video below: 

