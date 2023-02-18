Crews from Evergreen Fire Rescue saved an elk that fell through the ice on a frozen pond near Timbervale Drive in Evergreen on Friday. A video of the rescue was shared by the rescue group on Twitter.
According to officials, crews were activated after someone who witnessed the elk fall in the pond called emergency services.
Check out the video below:
Earlier this evening (Feb. 17), our firefighters rescued an elk after it broke through ice on a pond near Timbervale Drive. Human witnesses did the right thing and called 911. pic.twitter.com/EHgsg1BEnL— Evergreen Fire/Rescue (@efr_co) February 18, 2023
