Crews from Evergreen Fire Rescue (EFR) saved an elk from a frozen neighborhood lake on Monday, according to officials.
EFR was contacted regarding the incident at around 3:11 PM after witnesses that saw the elk fall through thin ice called 911.
"Firefighters used a chainsaw to cut a chute through the ice and poles to move the elk into position for the rescue. The elk is cold; no humans were injured," officials from EFR said in a tweet.
Check out a video of the rescue below:
Ice is thick in some places, thin in others. We can learn from this elk’s experience: Stay Off the Ice. If you see someone fall in, call 911 like these neighbors did. pic.twitter.com/KZuvZkHAsG— Evergreen Fire/Rescue (@efr_co) March 6, 2023
Coincidentally, crews rescued a different elk from the same lake, located in the 4000 Block of Timbervale Drive, just weeks prior, on February 17.
"Ice is thick in some places, thin in others. We can learn from this elk’s experience: Stay off the ice. If you see someone fall in, call 911 like these neighbors did," EFR said in a tweet.
STAY INFORMED: Get free Colorado news with our daily newsletter (Click here)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.