Crews from South Metro Fire Rescue and animal control responded to a residence in Jefferson County on Saturday morning, after being notified that a 7-year-old black lab, named Zoe, was trapped underneath the porch.
"Crews dismantled a deck and dug down to an original cement patio where Zoe had tunneled into. Using remote cameras to guide their way, they cleared a path for Zoe to escape. After some bribery with dog treats and pepperoni, Zoe wiggled out," a tweet from the fire department reads.
The operation took approximately 90 minutes to complete, officials said.
Check out footage of the rescue below:
South Metro Firefighters responded to a pooch trapped under a porch this morning. Don’t worry, this tail has a happy ending. Zoe the 7 year old lab was stuck and frightened when her humans called SMFR and @jeffcosheriffco Animal Control for help.— South Metro Fire Rescue (@SouthMetroPIO) April 22, 2023
Crews dismantled a deck and dug… pic.twitter.com/mSfpoNSCXL
