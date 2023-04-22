An insane body camera video shows crews from the Portage County Sheriff’s Office in Wisconsin removing a trapped bobcat from the grill of a car.
According to Portage County's Sheriff Mike Lukas, crews responded to a 911 caller claiming there was a large animal in their car.
"As you can imagine the shock they were in when low and behold there was a bobcat in the vehicle. My deputies are really good at solving problems but this one baffled them so we called in reinforcements with Conservation Warden Bryan Lockman," the post reads.
Check out the video below:
That babcat wasn't happy! Good thing they had a long pole to try to get it out and a place to stick the bobcat after they got it out. Well done, officers!
