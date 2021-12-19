Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) took to Twitter on Sunday to share the moment when a Colorado resident captured a video of not one, but three mountain lion cubs in their backyard.
The video was taken in Larkspur, Colorado, and the kittens appear to be less then a year old, according to CPW
"Kittens learn hunting skills through play and exploration, and by watching their mother. As the kittens mature, their spots fade. At six months, they weigh over 30 pounds and are capable hunters," CPW said in the tweet.
Kittens learn hunting skills through play and exploration, and by watching their mother. As the kittens mature, their spots fade. At six months, they weigh over 30 pounds & are capable hunters.— CPW NE Region (@CPW_NE) December 19, 2021
Learn more about mountain lions ➡️ https://t.co/NmaHrNY3u8
📹 by Harriet Stratton pic.twitter.com/rjzDhlZ8j0
This awesome footage serves as a reminder that in Colorado, we share space with some pretty incredible wildlife. When you live in mountain lion country it is important to keep a close eye on your pets and children when they are outside.
"Much of Colorado, including the Front Range, is prime lion country. These large, powerful predators have always lived here," CPW said.
While mountain lions are unlikely to attack humans, it's important to respect their space—especially in the presence of cubs.
Though she was not seen in this video, it is likely that the mother mountain lion was somewhere nearby.
If you see a mountain lion, CPW recommends that you do not approach the animal. Instead, remain calm, back away slowly, do all you can to appear larger, and if the lion becomes aggressive—fight back.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(1) comment
That is a great photo but actually looks like a young mom with 2 kittens, not three mountain lion cubs?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.