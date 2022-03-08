Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) and the Frisco Creek Wildlife Rehabilitation Center have successfully rehabilitated a golden eagle that was found injured near Durango last summer.
The juvenile eagle was initially found unable to fly and on the ground. It was taken to the Frisco Creek Wildlife Rehabilitation facility from there. Slowly, the bird healed and learned to fly. Still, it could not be released back into the wild, because it would not hunt for itself.
"Frisco Creek facility manager Michael Sirochman decided to pair the eagle with a hawk to see if it could begin to learn hunting techniques. Sure enough, the golden eagle started to hunt rabbits on its own," CPW said in a tweet.
On Thursday, wildlife officers released the eagle in La Plata Canyon, close to where it was first found.
So Thursday morning, Sirochman met Durango area district wildlife manager Luke Clancy to transport the eagle back west. It was released near where it was originally found in La Plata Canyon. After a bit of finding its footing, it finally flew off. pic.twitter.com/jT14cjUHEe— CPW SW Region (@CPW_SW) March 4, 2022
"In this same area, there is a good population of golden eagles. By continuing to observe them hunt, this golden eagle should continue to make strides post-rehabilitation life," CPW said.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.