Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) is moving forward with plans to capture and relocate around 25 bighorn sheep, from the Rampart Herd in Colorado Springs, they announced in a tweet on Friday.
The Rampart Herd is made of over one hundred sheep, and has played a vital role in reestablishing the state's bighorn sheep population, CPW says.
"Colorado Parks and Wildlife is preparing to capture bighorn sheep from the robust Rampart herd in Colorado Springs to resurrect a historic herd that collapsed in remote Beaver Creek Canyon southeast of Victor," the department said in a tweet.
Since January 2021 CPW has studied and lured the herd using spread apple mush and hay throughout Garden of the Gods.
"Today at the bighorn sheep bait site in Colorado Springs, Colorado Parks and Wildlife biologists were excited to see the Rampart herd was not at all afraid to feed under the net. Soon, CPW staff will drop the net to capture about 25 sheep in a wildlife conservation tradition," the agency said on Friday.
Today at the #bighorn #sheep bait site in #ColoradoSprings, @COParksWildlife biologists were excited to see the Rampart herd was not at all afraid to feed under the net. Soon, CPW staff will drop the net to capture about 25 sheep in a #wildlife #conservation tradition. (1 of 7) pic.twitter.com/xod1tOMBXu— CPW SE Region (@CPW_SE) February 4, 2022
Stare down a bighorn ram. Actually several rams. @COParksWildlife is preparing to capture bighorn sheep from the robust Rampart herd in #ColoradoSprings to resurrect an historic herd that collapsed in remote Beaver Creek Canyon southeast of Victor. (2/7) pic.twitter.com/akyST9iR0t— CPW SE Region (@CPW_SE) February 4, 2022
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.