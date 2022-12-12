According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW), a buck that resides in Colorado Springs cannot seem to stay out of trouble this year.
On December 1, 2021, wildlife officers pulled the deer out of a concrete culvert, where it has reportedly been trapped for days. CPW shared that the walls of the culvert, which serves as drainage, were too steep for the deer to escape on its own.
The deer was tranquilized, removed from the ditch, and tagged "116" by wildlife officer Corey Adler that day.
Exactly one year later, on December 1, 2022, CPW confirmed that the same tagged buck was trapped in the same concrete culvert. Again, the deer was tranquilized and removed from the ditch (video below).
"Days earlier, on Nov. 28, CPW was alerted that this same buck, (tag 116) was under a deck a mile or so away atop Popes Bluff, which sits about 500 feet above the culvert, seen snaking down the left of the map. Steep grades and cliffs separate the culvert from the homes above," CPW said.
On Dec. 1 we showed a #wildlife #rescue of a mule deer buck trapped in a concrete culvert in #ColoradoSprings. This video shows @COParksWildlife Officers Sarah Watson and Travis Sauder pulling it out with a pickup. (📸= CPW's Rebekah Ryan)— CPW SE Region (@CPW_SE) December 12, 2022
Now, the REST of the story. (1 of 4) pic.twitter.com/8Wg8xN6U0G
"Hopefully the buck has learned to avoid concrete culverts. But we've got Dec. 1 circled on our 2023 calendars!" the department said in a tweet.
