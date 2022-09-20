Photo Courtesy: Colorado Parks and Wildlife

An officer from Colorado Parks and Wildlife had to get creative on Sunday while trying to remove a bear that had wedged itself beneath a porch near Colorado Springs. The exchange was captured on video and shared to Twitter by CPW. 

The footage shows CPW Officer Corey Adler making an effort to not come in contact with the bear, in order to avoid having to give it an official "strike."

"Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) has a “two-strike” policy under which bears may be tranquilized, ear-tagged and relocated once if they're in an inappropriate location (e.g. too far into town), or they have engaged in episode(s) of “nuisance” behavior (multiple visits to town, light property damage, etc)," according to Colorado Wildlife Management

Instead, the officer made loud noises with a taser and used a paintball gun in an attempt to haze the bear away. Eventually the bear darts out of the porch and away from the area. 

Check out the video below: 

