Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) is reminding Colorado pet owners to be vigilant of coyotes after a video was captured of one lurking just outside of a dog park in Colorado Springs.
"Coyotes are highly adaptable and common in urban areas. And they are predators," CPW said in a tweet with the video.
According to CPW, coyotes are opportunistic hunters that will make a meal out of pets if given the chance.
The coyote in the video also appears to have mange, a skin disease caused by mites. CPW reports that the disease is transmittable to wildlife, domestic animals, and humans.
At a dog park in #ColoradoSprings last week, a coyote was spotted casually walking past the fence. Coyotes are highly adaptable and common in urban areas. And they are predators. @COParksWildlife warns people to protect their pets from coyotes. (1 of 3) https://t.co/AnTPWYBBMC pic.twitter.com/XGFDax4gUj— CPW SE Region (@CPW_SE) January 4, 2023
"Another important reason to avoid: Jan-Feb is coyote breeding season. They get territorial and more aggressive and less tolerant of humans. Protect your pets. Haze coyotes away. Don't feed them. Avoid their dens," CPW said.
