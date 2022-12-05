A coyote attacked a two-year-old in broad daylight last Friday in Woodland Hills, California, with the scene captured on camera as the animal attempted to drag the toddler away from an adult.
In the footage, an adult appears to be unloading a vehicle while a child is on the other side of the SUV. A coyote appears, attacking the child, dragging it several feet before the adult notices and runs to save the child. Even after the initial appearance of the adult, the coyote lingers, eventually scared off when the adult throws what appears to be a water bottle at the animal.
Local news sources report that the young girl involved in the attack sustained scratches to her leg and was taken to the hospital for a rabies shot.
A video of the attack that's since gone viral can be seen below:
This isn't the first time a coyote has attacked a 2-year-old in California this year, with another attack occurring in June. That attack occurred at about 8:30 PM, with authorities capturing and euthanizing the animal as a result.
While both of the aforementioned attacks occurred in California, Colorado is also home to coyotes, which are most commonly known to attack pets.
To prevent a coyote attack on your animal or small child, being aware of surroundings is crucial. Avoid leaving food sources and garbage out, as both of these can attract wildlife to the area. Never attempt to approach a coyote and report sightings in residential areas. Keep your pet close and on a leash to avoid potential conflict.
(1) comment
Extremely unusual - hope that child is OK
Good that they destroyed the animal
Dogs kill more people in the US than coyotes, lions and bears combined.
