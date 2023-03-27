A toddler from Scottsdale, Arizona had a close call last week, when he was attacked by a coyote in front of his home.
A video, captured by a Ring security camera, shows the child following his mother as she walks up the driveway. In a split second, a coyote can be seen running toward him.
According to a report by KJCT 8, the coyote bit the boy on the arm and knocked him over, before scurrying away when the child's mother bent down to split them apart.
Find the video below:
Coyotes are opportunistic hunters and have been known even to make a meal out of pets. Though is unlikely for these animals to attack humans, it is important to keep young children close if you live in areas where coyotes are found—which they are in most areas across Colorado.
STAY INFORMED: Get free Colorado news with our daily newsletter (Click here)
(2) comments
Open season on coyotes. That toddler was lucky his mom was there
Its the song dog of North America, until its chewin on your kid.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.