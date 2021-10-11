A Fort Collins Utilities sewage line can be seen dumping directly into Spring Creek at Edora Park in a video uploaded by Twitter user Chris Slocum on Friday.
The pipe in question was apparently a part of a routine sewer line replacement that had malfunctioned for an unknown reason.
Absolutely disgusting. @FCUtilities contractor hasn't been watching their raw sewage line. They've been dumping raw sewage into Spring Creek in @fortcollinsgov for nearly 20 minutes. Finally, got a hold of someone before filming this. @coloradoan @KUNC @jacymarmaduke @9NEWS pic.twitter.com/NXbCWHIEUy— Chris Slocum (@CSlocumWX) October 8, 2021
Fort Collins Utilities confirmed that the incident was an accident in a tweet saying, "Earlier today a sewer bypass line, part of a routine sewer line replacement project accidentally dislodged and discharged into Edora Pond for about 10 minutes."
An article by the Coloradoan reported that around 10,000 gallons of raw sewage was poured into the creek before the error could be corrected.
The utilities company also reported that 'immediate steps' are being taken to protect public health and environment, including soil removal and replacement, water sampling, and downstream monitoring.
The spill does raise some health concerns, with officials asking the public to allow crews space and to avoid the spill area while work on remediation is done.
