Elk rut is officially underway in Colorado, with social media videos starting to circulate that capture the stunning natural phenomenon taking place. As many elk swarm city streets, parks, and sidewalks in the area of Estes Park and Rocky Mountain National Park, visitors should know that they might encounter a 'road block' during their travels.
A video recently posted to Instagram account @estesparkcolorado shows the moment drivers in Rocky Mountain National Park are brought to a halt as a small herd of elk crosses the road.
During this time of the year, it's important for drivers in the state of Colorado to know that wildlife is on the move – from elk looking for mates to bears looking for food. This means extra caution should be used while driving. Many animal-vehicle collisions are the result of excessive speed and distracted drivers.
Want to check out the elk rut phenomenon for yourself? Visit Estes Park over the next couple weeks.
