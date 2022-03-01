A number of industries are protesting Russia's invasion of Ukraine in various ways, with one Colorado resort reportedly taking a subtle, but noticeable approach.
On February 28, video was captured of someone in what appears to be an employee uniform removing the Russian flag from Beaver Creek's flag display. Beaver Creek is owned and operated by Vail Resorts.
The listed spokesperson for Beaver Creek Resort has been contacted for comment. Details regarding the nature of the flag's removal have not been made available at this time, including whether or not the supposed employee removed the flag on their own or under the direction of management. It is also not known if the flag has since been reinstalled.
View the video, published by Unofficial Networks and taken by Josh Smith, below:
(2) comments
Any support for Russia is support for Putin. I doubt the average Russian family would support him. I feel sorry for them.
Well good for the that Vail employee for taking that flag down! I hope more businesses all over the world do that same thing and order that all have Russian anything here will do the same! Putin is not realizing the world is watching him and his destroying anything he doesn't like or how he wants to go back in history! He thinks he is hitler the second apparently!! Jess
