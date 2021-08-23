According to a report from FOX31, at least 16 police departments in Colorado have purchased a lasso-like tool called the BolaWrap, which can be used to restrain subjects without force or a taser. In true Wild West fashion, the device launches a rope through the air toward a subject, wrapping around them and causing them to fall in most cases.
According to the BolaWrap website, the device, which is handheld and resembles a taser, launches an 8-foot-long Kevlar rope at 513 feet per second, capable of stopping a suspect from 10 to 25 feet away. It's being used in at least 35 states and is propelled by a .380 partial charge blank. With a three to eight second reload time, the device also features a green laser for accuracy.
See a video of the device in action below:
