With ice fishing season in full swing, one Colorado Parks and Wildlife ranger is getting creative on how to run her daily patrols.
"Meet Ranger Kelli at Eleven Mile State Park. She has started using ice skates as an efficient way to conduct her patrols on the ice and getting out there to talk with ice anglers," CPW said in a tweet.
Though Lewis has only been working at the park for around a year, she is very comfortable on the ice and is trained in figure skating and hockey, according to a report from KDVR earlier this month.
"It's very efficient and this is the year to travel on the ice like this, I think. The snowmobiles heat up a little too much and if we really want to get some good checks in and make a presence I think it's good, " Lewis said in a CPW video of her work.
"It's been pretty successful. People are kind of surprised and they don't expect you to be a park ranger," she said.
If you plan on venturing out on the ice at Eleven Mile its always important to stay up-to-date on the current ice conditions of the reservoir.
The most recent report from 11MileSport.com says that as of February 3, the ice is 10 to 13 inches thick. "Ice is slick with some snow spots that are dissipating with everyday. Cleats highly advised," the report read.
For more information on how to know if ice can support your weight, visit the OutThere Colorado ice guide. Remember – no natural ice is 100 percent safe.
