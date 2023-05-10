Image: Boulder County Government; Screenshot from video embedded below.

According to Boulder County Open Space, a local osprey sprung into action to protect her nest while a wild hailstorm blew through the area on Tuesday night.

In video footage of the event, the osprey can be seen spreading her wings across her nest, protecting unhatched eggs. Hail quickly fills the nest, as the bird can be seen flinching when hit.

Thankfully, the hail in the area was pea-size and not larger. The osprey was able to withstand the onslaught and the eggs remained intact, likely to hatch in a few weeks.

More hail is possible in the area today.

Find a live view of the nest, which is located at Boulder County Fairgrounds, below:

Director of Content and Operations

Spencer McKee is OutThere Colorado's Director of Content and Operations. In his spare time, Spencer loves to hike, rock climb, and trail run. He's on a mission to summit all 58 of Colorado's fourteeners and has already climbed more than half.

