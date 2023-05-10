According to Boulder County Open Space, a local osprey sprung into action to protect her nest while a wild hailstorm blew through the area on Tuesday night.
In video footage of the event, the osprey can be seen spreading her wings across her nest, protecting unhatched eggs. Hail quickly fills the nest, as the bird can be seen flinching when hit.
The female osprey at the Fairgrounds was relentless in protecting her eggs through last night's hail storm. She was pounded by pea-sized hail and never left the nest. The eggs remain intact and we hope to see chicks in a few weeks. Watch live at https://t.co/r54Hf36V0J pic.twitter.com/Y4CofpR8IQ— BoCo Open Space (@BoulderCountyOS) May 10, 2023
Thankfully, the hail in the area was pea-size and not larger. The osprey was able to withstand the onslaught and the eggs remained intact, likely to hatch in a few weeks.
More hail is possible in the area today.
Find a live view of the nest, which is located at Boulder County Fairgrounds, below:
STAY INFORMED: Get free Colorado news with our daily newsletter (Click here)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.