It's annoying enough when one tumbleweed seemingly attacks on the road or trail in Colorado – but what if there are thousands?
According to a report from Colorado's KOAA, a neighborhood in Pueblo was buried by thousands of tumbleweeds as strong winds hammered the area on Tuesday.
One resident of Pueblo's El Camino neighborhood, found on the city's southwest side, reported tumbleweeds piling up so high that she couldn't reach her front door. The burial happened in a two-hour span, between 11:30 and 1:30 in the afternoon, raising concern about how to get rid of that many tumbleweeds.
See shocking footage from the scene below:
Tumbleweeds are found in many parts of Colorado and are the result of a dry plant snapping off and blowing away. As the plant tumbles around, it may disperse seeds.
It's a BIG year for Russian thistle tumbleweed, at least in the western slope. It varies for different weeds, but I've got 4' high solid groves of the stuff this year.
