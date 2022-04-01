A rare opportunity has risen for anyone looking to invest in the rapidly growing Colorado real estate market. The small mountain town of Colona, located between Ridgway and Montrose, has been recently listed for a cool $6.6 million.
"Opportunities come and go. To own a historic town less than an hour from a world class ski resort is an opportunity that comes around once in a lifetime!" the property description by Telluride Real Estate Group reads.
The town boasts nine rental homes, 12 residential lots, a 38-acre contiguous parcel, a mercantile, a post office, a recreation complex, and a pavilion. All together the sale would include 43 acres of land.
"Nearly all commercial buildings have been meticulously restored by the current owner (see colonacolorado.com).This is a one-of-a-kind opportunity to help write the next chapter of a landmark Colorado town!" the description reads.
The video below, from CBS Denver, shows a glimpse at what Colona has to offer:
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.