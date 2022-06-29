According to officials at Yellowstone National Park, a 34-year-old man from Colorado Springs was gored by a bull bison at the destination on June 27.
The man was walking along a boardwalk near the Giant Geyser at Old Faithful when the bison charged his group. The group did not leave the area as the bison continued to charge, ultimately striking and goring the man.
The man sustained injuries to his arm and was transported to a hospital in eastern Idaho.
The incident remains under investigation at this time.
Yellowstone National Park is home to free-roaming bison, which can pose a dangerous threat to visitors when rules are not followed – one key rule being that 75 feet of distance must be maintained between visitors and all large animals, 300 feet if the animal is a wolf or bear.
This incident bears several similarities to another incident that took place on May 30, in which a 25-year-old woman got too close to a bison while on a boardwalk in the Old Faithful area of the park, getting gored as a result.
According to officials, these are the only two instances where a bison has struck a visitor in the park in 2022, both due to a visitor getting too close to the powerful animal.
Though the detail was omitted from the official reports, in many cases of this nature, the animal does not face repercussions, as they were responding naturally after being provoked.
When threatened, bison are known to defend themselves with strikes, charges, and by trampling. Despite their large size, bison are incredibly fast, capable of running at speeds of 35 miles per hour, coupled with extreme agility.
See a video of the most recent incident below:
This serves as an important reminder to always give wildlife a safe amount of space. Approaching an animal can be seen as a threat, which can result in the animal reacting accordingly.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(1) comment
It is so sad that people think of Bison as an ordinary "cow' like back on the farm.
Please Out There Colorado, would you please fix your website information flow. My computer is jerking or hangup in trying to read your information and videos. I've even had to reboot my windows 10 computer to get it running again. Thank you for upgrading your system. I enjoy reading more when you get it fixed.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.