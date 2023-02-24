With Steamboat Resort on pace to record a 400-inch snowfall season for only the eighth time in its history, one Steamboat Springs resident has gotten creative when it comes to taking advantage of the ample snow that has fallen in his yard.
According to a report by CBS Colorado, Harris Greene, from Steamboat Springs, built an igloo bar in his backyard, complete with décor, seating, a fire pit, and an ice bar.
Check out a video tour of the igloo below:
Steamboat is buried in snow. This guy decided to dig his backyard into his own personal bar.— Spencer Wilson (@Spencer_WNews) February 23, 2023
Come check it out with me. @CBSNewsColorado pic.twitter.com/LJr9SpOtcM
Find Greene's full interview with CBS Colorado here.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.