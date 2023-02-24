Igloo in La Molina

With Steamboat Resort on pace to record a 400-inch snowfall season for only the eighth time in its history, one Steamboat Springs resident has gotten creative when it comes to taking advantage of the ample snow that has fallen in his yard. 

According to a report by CBS Colorado, Harris Greene, from Steamboat Springs, built an igloo bar in his backyard, complete with décor, seating, a fire pit, and an ice bar. 

Check out a video tour of the igloo below:  

Find Greene's full interview with CBS Colorado here

