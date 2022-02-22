Residents of Westminster may have heard a loud boom during the early morning hours of Tuesday as a local home exploded.
At about 2:35 AM, in the area of the 7700 block of Knox Court, one home was destroyed by an explosive blast, with other homes found nearby reportedly damaged, too. Vehicles and other items in the vicinity were also damaged. There are no reports of injuries at this time.
Watch video from the scene of the explosion below, published by KDVR:
The cause of the explosion remains under investigation.
9News reports that the home was damaged by a fire in April of 2021 and has been without gas or electric since.
