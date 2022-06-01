An officer with the Greeley Police Department shot a dog while investigating an attack that happened the day before, according to officials.
On Friday, police were dispatched to a Greeley neighborhood after receiving reports that a "vicious" pit bull had attacked a 10-year-old boy. According to police, the boy sustained serious injuries and needed stitches as a result of the attack.
Animal Control officers tried to contact the dog's owner, but they refused to open the door, police said.
Police and animal control returned to the residence on Saturday to notify the owner, 46-year-old Margaret Trujillo, that the dog needed to be impounded while the investigation was underway.
"While Trujillo was in the residence, the dog got loose, went outside and aggressively charged at a Greeley Police Officer who drew his firearm. The officer fired two rounds at the dog, one of which hit the dog’s back leg causing it to turn and run away," the department said in a Facebook post.
The pit bull was eventually captured and taken to an emergency vet. It is expected to survive.
Trujillo was cited for possession of a dangerous animal and animal-at-large.
The video below was captured by a body camera worn by the officer involved. The footage maybe disturbing for some.
If you don't discipline with love, someone else will discipline without love.
If they're aggressive, keep them in a fence or on a chain (which I don't like). Otherwise, don't complain when you're dog gets shot!
Yes people who own dogs need t be aware of where they are at all times especially if not in a tall chained linked or invisible electronic fence that they will not go out of!
Please keep collars charged as well! Those of us who love to walk but can not do so in some neighborhoods because of dogs who make try to jump fence! I was walking one time in Florence and darn big dog tried unsuccessfully to jump three times over the fence, it was a low one too and I went out into the middle of street being careful not to run because then the dog would jump higher! Never went that way again either! Ours has the electric invisible fence and he stays in our yard! We live on 2 1/2 acres and has a lot of room to run around! Jess
