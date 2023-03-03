Owen Leeps, a professional backcountry skier from Aspen, recently took to Instagram to share footage he captured of himself getting carried by an avalanche in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.
According to the post that was made on February 13, Leeps was familiar with the area and was aware of the "moderate" avalanche risk forecast that day.
The shocking video shows the sudden slide carry Leeps downs a rocky chute.
"Once I hit the first rock, I knew I had to keep my feet under me, for the rock in the middle was about to hit, my skis launched me into the wall, I was able to get my hands up and catch myself before hitting my face, likely popping my shoulder out at that time. I tried hard to keep my feet below me, knowing I had another rock band to clear," Leeps said.
Fortunately, Leeps only suffered minor injuries, including a dislocated shoulder.
"Every day in the mountains is risky, there isn't one day of the season where the avalanche danger is "none." Every backcountry skier understands the risks. The important thing is to minimize risks where possible, but you can't remove all risk while pursuing extreme skiing," he said.
Check out the wild video below:
STAY INFORMED: Get free Colorado news with our daily newsletter (Click here)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.