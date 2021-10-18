A video posted by Colorado Parks and Wildlife's (CPW) Ranger Tiffany, shows a Colorado black bear getting a drink of water from a small pond as the year's first snow gently falls around it.
First snow of the season❄️ pic.twitter.com/3qmYxCCthz— Ranger Tiffany (@RangerTMcCauley) October 16, 2021
While a 'good percent' of bears are already in hibernation, according to Ranger Tiffany, many are still in hyperphagia. While in this cycle, bears spend up to 20 hours a day trying to eat more than 20,000 calories to fatten up for winter, according to CPW.
Bears are more active in hyperphagia, which typically results in an increase of bear sightings.
"Most conflicts between people and bears can be traced to easily accessible human food, trash, fruit trees, shrubs, or other attractants with strong odors as a bear’s natural drive to eat can overcome its fear of humans. When bears become too comfortable around humans, they can destroy property or even become a threat to human safety," a CPW release says.
Bear-proofing your home is the best way to prevent these kind of encounters. For more information on bear proofing visit the CPW website.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.