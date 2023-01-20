The Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission gave members of the public an opportunity to comment on the recently released first draft of Colorado's wolf reintroduction plan.
The commission listened to several hours of public comment from both proponents and opponents of the draft. One of the major gripes that citizens had with the plan is the potential for wolves to become a "game species" in the future, as outlined by Phase Four.
"These wolves are not being reintroduced so they can one day become somebody's trophy," one community member said at Thursday's meeting.
Other common comments related to the proposed budget, potential for population boom, potential for elk and deer reduction, conflict prevention and preventative measures for land and livestock owners.
The full video can be found below. The public comment portion of the meeting begins at the 2 hour 46 minute mark:
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(1) comment
I have an idea... everyone who voted for this wolf reintroduction should be mandated/compelled to purchase a wolf-conservation stamp... no opt-out available and must purchase every year from now on. Who do you think is footing the bill for this garbage legislation? Michigan is still waiting for a wolf hunting season even though the target wolf population is 3x the initial planned number. Colorado will never have a wolf hunting season as long as the Federal Govt. is allowed to have a say. I'm anxious to see 6-10 years from now where we are at with big game and apex predator populations.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.