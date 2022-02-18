Frustration turned to joy when a couple learned they would be reunited with an engagement ring they had lost in the snow while on a trip to Breckenridge.
After posting a plea for assistance online and getting their message out via local media, a stranger with a metal detector, later identified as local resident Tony Pizzamigalo, found the ring along a trail west of Blue River. The report of the discovery was made on February 18, just three days after the search was covered by CBS Denver.
Watch the CBS Denver report on the discovery below, which includes CBS Denver reporter Spencer Wilson surprising ring owner Paulina Morales with the news. Wilson was in Summit County assisting with the search earlier in the week:
A story about the local community coming together to help make someone's day a little better, ring owner Morales thanked all of those who helped in the search on her personal Facebook page, including Wilson and his news team.
