Police are seeking help in identifying three suspects that were caught on camera vandalizing the Christopher Columbus monument in Pueblo, Colorado on Sunday night, December 18.
The suspects are shown arriving at the monument on East Abriendo Avenue outside the Rawlings Library at around 5:45 PM. Police say the suspects then began throwing red paint at the statue.
This is the second time that the monument has been vandalized in just over a year.
According to a report from KOAA, the statue was splashed with red paint and also had tomatoes thrown at it in October 2020.
Since then, there have been various anti-Christopher Columbus gatherings and protests in Pueblo, some of which happened at the monument.
No specific group has claimed responsibility for this incident, according to police.
Anyone with information on this crime is being asked to contact investigators at (719) 251-4254.
If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers @ 542-STOP (542-7867) or www.pueblocrimestoppers.com.
"If your information leads to a felony arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward," police said.
