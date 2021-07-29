Several people were caught on video surrounding two wild bull elks in a meadow at Rocky Mountain National Park in Colorado earlier this month.
Penalties and jail time could soon follow for those who came within just inches of the two wild bulls, which is prohibited inside the park. Rocky Mountain National Park officials advise staying at least 25 yards away from all wildlife.
In the video, a child appears to bend down and possibly reach out to pet one of the elks.
A report from Fox31 News says park officials are aware of the footage and believe the child did not make contact with the elk based on the angle of the video.
This instance bears resemblance to another encounter that recently occurred in Yellowstone National Park in which a bear bluff charged a woman that was taking photos from a close proximity. In that case, the woman ended up being charged with 'feeding, touching, teasing, frightening, or intentionally disturbing wildlife and violating closures and use limits.' Her initial court appearance is set for August 26.
Getting too close to wildlife leaves park visitors vulnerable to attack, but unfortunately, this issue isn't uncommon in Colorado.
NEWSLETTER: Sign-up for the free OutThere Colorado newsletter here
In a similar incident, video surfaced of a woman petting a wild bull elk in Estes Park.
😡 DON’T PET OUR COLORADO WILDLIFE 😡— Matt Kroschel (@Matt_Kroschel) December 26, 2019
Estes Park, CO
📸: Jim Melton pic.twitter.com/U3hfGVBMRz
In another incident, a woman was knocked to the ground after a bull elk charged into a group of visitors at Rocky Mountain National Park.
"Somebody help!"— ABC News (@ABC) September 27, 2019
A bull elk charged a group of park goers in Colorado, knocking one woman to the ground—before park worker Brian Berg used his truck to block the animal from bystanders. https://t.co/5xV9UN9eA5 pic.twitter.com/fzSLfrQM29
Elk are one of the largest members of the deer family. Male bull elks can weigh more than 700 pounds and stand up to five feet tall at the shoulder.
Reservations are currently required for visiting Rocky Mountain National Park. The 265,769-acre park is nestled right outside of Estes Park, just about 2 hours from the city of Denver. More details can be found here.
Editor's Note: Elk are wild animals and can be aggressive. Please keep your distance. Don’t approach or feed the wildlife.
(1) comment
The parents of the kid should face charges for negligently endangering a minor.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.