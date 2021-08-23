Brown Bear catching sockeye salmon at Brooks Falls in Alaska. Photo Credit: Mark Kostich (iStock).

Three people are reportedly facing criminal charges after getting dangerously close to several large grizzly bears "actively feeding on a concentrated food source" in Alaska. 

According to the National Park Service, two Alaskan residents and one tourist entered a closed area approaching multiple grizzly bears below Brooks Falls around 6:50 p.m. on Thursday.

Watch the moment a man risked his life to snap a few selfies of the five large grizzly bears fishing at the popular Brook Falls viewing area in Katmai National Park and Preserve.

Bear cam footage captured the grizzly bears overlooking the falls for jumping sockeye salmon when the man suddenly comes wading into the water. The unidentified man seems quite unfazed by the presence of the five large grizzly bears. He is standing just a few feet away from the grizzlies, which can react at any moment. Grizzly bears are also incredibly fast, reaching speeds of up to 35 miles per hour. The man snaps several photographs before placing the phone back into his pocket and casually walking away.

Federal law that prohibits anyone from getting within 50 yards of a bear "using a concentrated food source." This includes, but is not limited to, animal carcasses, spawning salmon, and other feeding areas.

“People need to recognize that these are wild brown bears. These visitors are lucky that they escaped the situation without injury. The possible consequences for the bears and themselves could have been disastrous,” said Mark Sturm, Superintendent.

Due to "concentrated bear activity," a seasonal closure at Brooks Falls runs from June 15 through August 15.

This is a developing story. Details on identities will be released once charges are finalized.

Sarah T
Sarah T

So Darwin wasn't always right. Theoretically, natural selection should have taken care of this moron.

Rzbs
Rzbs

Wow! He deserves to be dessert!

