Video footage posted online shows that a chair fell off the Breckenridge Peak 8 SuperConnect chair lift on Thursday amid high winds. A person was on the chair at the time and is okay. The chair that can be seen on the ground appears to have disconnected near the top of the lift. The cause of the disconnection remains under investigation.
Breckenridge Resort gave the OutThere Colorado team the following statement about the incident:
"Breckenridge Ski Resort confirms at approximately 10:35 AM today, a chair dislodged from the haul rope of the Peak 8 SuperConnect as it was reaching the top terminal. One guest was on the chair at the time and fell approximately 13 feet. Ski patrol responded immediately. No injuries were reported and the guest declined further care."
"We place the highest value on the safety of our guests and the Peak 8 SuperConnect will remain closed for the rest of the day. We are still actively gathering information and the lift will undergo a full inspection prior to reopening to the public."
A video from the scene can be found below:
December 22, 2022
This type of incident is rare, though a similar situation did recently make the news when a gondola fell off a lift at Canadian resort Mont-Sainte-Anne.
Thursday has been a windy day across the Colorado mountains. Strong winds can be heard in the video online and chairs can be seen swaying. It has not been determined if wind was a factor in the fall. Ski lifts can typically operate in windy conditions without issue, with temporary lift closures put in place when conditions warrant.
