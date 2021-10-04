Originally published in 2017, a Youtube video uploaded by Flores Design is once again going viral online, capturing an area dubbed the 'Cave to Hell' in Colorado Springs.
Editor's Note: Viewer discretion is advised.
The video captures the area around and inside of a small structure that has since fallen into disuse located at an undisclosed location in the Colorado Springs area. The ample graffiti on the structure features a number of dark and disturbing phrases, as well as the words 'CAVE TO HELL' written over the entrance to a small space.
Found in a lightly forested area, the inside of the cave is filled with trash and more graffiti, most of which is indistinguishable due to the sheer amount of graffiti present.
Exactly where the structure is located is unclear. It is ill-advised to go looking for this structure, as urban exploration can pose many dangers and can also be illegal. Instead, get a look at the area in the video below:
