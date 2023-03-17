Image: Screenshot from video provided by Colorado Parks and Wildlife.

Image: Screenshot from video provided by Colorado Parks and Wildlife.

According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, mountain lions continue to be spotted roaming the Woodland Park area in Teller County.

Most recently, a mother lion along with three kits and a lone male were seen on the eastern side of the Paradise Estates neighborhood.

The department shared the videos on Twitter, which capture the mountain lions close to homes.

Those in mountain lion territory should pay close attention to pets and small children when they're outside, especially during dawn, dusk, and night.

Motion sensor lighting can be a good deterrent when it comes to scaring off big cats, as can eliminating hiding places, such as space under a porch or bushes and overgrowth.

Remember – if you're seeing prey animals in your neighborhood, such as deer, there's a good chance that predators are lurking, too.

Report sightings to your local Colorado Parks and Wildlife office.

STAY INFORMED: Get free Colorado news with our daily newsletter (Click here)

Director of Content and Operations

Spencer McKee is OutThere Colorado's Director of Content and Operations. In his spare time, Spencer loves to hike, rock climb, and trail run. He's on a mission to summit all 58 of Colorado's fourteeners and has already climbed more than half.

Newsletters

Get OutThere

Signup today for free and be the first to get notified on new updates.

(1) comment

Mtgolfer53
Mtgolfer53

They’re roaming around neighborhoods in Colorado Springs as well.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.