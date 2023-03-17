According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, mountain lions continue to be spotted roaming the Woodland Park area in Teller County.
Most recently, a mother lion along with three kits and a lone male were seen on the eastern side of the Paradise Estates neighborhood.
The department shared the videos on Twitter, which capture the mountain lions close to homes.
Here's the adult female lion and her young. Mountain lions follow their main prey: deer. Because deer have taken up residence in CO cities, the number of lion sightings and human interactions are increasing. Never feed deer. Attracting them also attracts these predators. 2/3 pic.twitter.com/DXXs4sTCgg— CPW SE Region (@CPW_SE) March 16, 2023
Those in mountain lion territory should pay close attention to pets and small children when they're outside, especially during dawn, dusk, and night.
Motion sensor lighting can be a good deterrent when it comes to scaring off big cats, as can eliminating hiding places, such as space under a porch or bushes and overgrowth.
Remember – if you're seeing prey animals in your neighborhood, such as deer, there's a good chance that predators are lurking, too.
Report sightings to your local Colorado Parks and Wildlife office.
(1) comment
They’re roaming around neighborhoods in Colorado Springs as well.
