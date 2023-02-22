Yesterday, we reported on an incident in which a vehicle went through the wall of Denver's Dos Luces Brewery, which closed the business indefinitely.
Footage has since emerged showing the crash, which reportedly involved a vehicle driven by an adult woman with two children as passengers. All parties involved have since been reported as fine from a physical standpoint.
According to the most recent social media post from the brewery about the incident, they are unaware of what factors led to the crash.
"Please do not attempt to speculate on their state of mind or status as a human being in the comments," wrote the brewery in the social media post.
The brewery went on to inform their fans that it looks like structural damage to their building did not take place, potentially making it possible for them to reopen as early as this Thursday or Friday with a temporary door.
"We have insurance claims out and will work through that process, wrote a spokeperson for brewery. "I'm not sure what that will cover, but most important to us is making sure our staff don't lose out on their livelihood because of this. We might have to ask for some help with this, but again if we can reopen quickly, the best thing you can do is come over and tip them well when you come in through the temporary door. If you want to help out immediately, please buy a gift card - It's a great way to help us out in the short term and you get to cash it in for beers and merch when you come in."
Gift cards can be purchased on their website.
The video of the crash can be seen below:
