Ajax Peak, outside of Telluride. Photo Credit: DOUGBERRY (iStock).

Ajax Peak, outside of Telluride. Photo Credit: DOUGBERRY (iStock).

According to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center, a very large avalanche hit the valley floor off of Ajax Peak near Telluride around sunset on New Year's Eve.

While a video wasn't published of the slide taking place, the organization did post a video of the snow cloud lingering after the avalanche subsided.

The recent avalanche may not have been captured on camera, here's a look at another one on the same peak that took place in 2019.

Avalanche risk remains quite high in Colorado, with more than 400 avalanches reported over the past week and two deaths related to avalanches in December.

Always check the Colorado Avalanche Information Center report prior to embarking on any backcountry adventure in Colorado.

Director of Content and Operations

Spencer McKee is OutThere Colorado's Director of Content and Operations. In his spare time, Spencer loves to hike, rock climb, and trail run. He's on a mission to summit all 58 of Colorado's fourteeners and has already climbed more than half.

