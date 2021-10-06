A 2020 security video posted by West Metro Fire Rescue depicts 88-year-old Peters Richardville the moment that the flame from a small candle spread to the living room curtains in his Wheat Ridge home.
Luckily, the video shows Richardsvillle being assisted out of the home by his niece.
In seconds, the entire room has caught fire, showing just how fast a small fire can destroy a home.
West Metro Fire Rescue encourages you to create an escape plan for your own home incase a fire were to break out. For more information on fire safety and how to prepare your home visit the West Metro Fire Rescue website.
